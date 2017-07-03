Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Bigger Dreamliners for Air Europa

Bigger Dreamliners for Air Europa

Published: July 3rd, 2017

Photo: Air Europa is leasing four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from BOC Aviation. Boeing

 

Spanish carrier Air Europa has agreed long-term leases on four new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with BOC Aviation.  The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered jets are the first -9 variants for both the airline and the lessor and will be delivered to the carrier in 2019.  The deal also marks the BOC Aviation’s first placement with Air Europa.

“We are pleased to begin a partnership with Air Europa, a new European customer, and to support its fleet growth and expansion plans,” said Robert Martin, MD and CEO of BOC Aviation.  “We are delighted to add the Rolls-Royce powered Boeing 787-9 aircraft to our portfolio.  This order is the company’s first for a Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine, demonstrating our confidence in these fuel-efficient engines that deliver impressive performance.”

Air Europa plans to expand its Dreamliner fleet to 24 aircraft by 2022.  The carrier currently operates eight examples of the smaller 787-8 variant.

Ihssane Mounir, SVP, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, added: “This 787-9 Dreamliner order strengthens BOC Aviation’s position as a leading global lessor and complements its other Boeing airplanes in its growing portfolio.  With the 787-9 Dreamliner’s superior fuel efficiency and range capability, BOC Aviation can provide its customers, such as Air Europa, with an airplane that has market-leading efficiency and superior passenger comfort.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP