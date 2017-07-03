Bigger Dreamliners for Air Europa

Photo: Air Europa is leasing four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from BOC Aviation. Boeing

Spanish carrier Air Europa has agreed long-term leases on four new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with BOC Aviation. The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered jets are the first -9 variants for both the airline and the lessor and will be delivered to the carrier in 2019. The deal also marks the BOC Aviation’s first placement with Air Europa.

“We are pleased to begin a partnership with Air Europa, a new European customer, and to support its fleet growth and expansion plans,” said Robert Martin, MD and CEO of BOC Aviation. “We are delighted to add the Rolls-Royce powered Boeing 787-9 aircraft to our portfolio. This order is the company’s first for a Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine, demonstrating our confidence in these fuel-efficient engines that deliver impressive performance.”

Air Europa plans to expand its Dreamliner fleet to 24 aircraft by 2022. The carrier currently operates eight examples of the smaller 787-8 variant.

Ihssane Mounir, SVP, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, added: “This 787-9 Dreamliner order strengthens BOC Aviation’s position as a leading global lessor and complements its other Boeing airplanes in its growing portfolio. With the 787-9 Dreamliner’s superior fuel efficiency and range capability, BOC Aviation can provide its customers, such as Air Europa, with an airplane that has market-leading efficiency and superior passenger comfort.”