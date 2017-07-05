Boeing Launches Global Services

Photo: Boeing launches its new Global Services business unit. (Boeing)

US manufacturer Boeing has launched its third major business unit, Boeing Global Services, to operate alongside Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security divisions.

The new dedicated services business will focus on the requirements of government, space and commercial customers worldwide, a market the US manufacturer estimates will be worth $2.6 trillion over the next decade.

Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg remarked: “Aerospace services represents one of our biggest growth opportunities for the future. Standing up Global Services will accelerate our capabilities across all Boeing services and support areas – from our traditional parts, modifications and upgrades business to strengthening our data analytics and information-based offerings. Our services expertise, the global reach of our business as well as our strong customer partnerships we have positions us to compete and win in this important sector.”

The new business unit combines the key capabilities of the company’s former Commercial Aviation Services and Global Services & Support groups. It will offer customers four key capability areas: supply chain, engineering modifications & maintenance, digital aviation & analytics as well as training & professional services.