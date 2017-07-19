Emirates and flydubai Deepen Ties

Photo: flydubai and Emirates have agreed a new extensive partnership agreement. (Photo Emirates)

Emirates and low-cost carrier flydubai have built on their existing commercial ties with a new extensive partnership agreement.

The two airlines, which are both owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai but independently managed, will coordinate their network and schedules in a bid to accelerate growth and provide “a seamless travel experience” through Dubai. An “expansive code share agreement” has also been put in place, which will start to come into effect during the final quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of flydubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “This is an exciting and significant development for Emirates, flydubai, and Dubai aviation. Both airlines have grown independently and successfully over the years, and this new partnership will unlock the immense value that the complementary models of both companies can bring to consumers, each airline, and to Dubai. Both airlines have grown independently and successfully over the years, and this new partnership will unlock the immense value that the complementary models of both companies can bring to consumers, each airline, and to Dubai.”

A statement from Emirates said: “The partnership is working to optimise the networks and schedules of both airlines, to open up new city-pair connections offering consumers greater choice. Additionally, this will help both airlines feed more traffic into each other’s complementary networks. By 2022, the combined network of Emirates and flydubai is expected to reach 240 destinations, served by a combined fleet of 380 aircraft.”