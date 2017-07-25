Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Harbour Air Flies the Flag

Published: July 25th, 2017

Photo: Harbour Air has applied a special flag-themed livery to two of its aircraft to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. (Photo Harbour Air Seaplanes)

 

British Columbia-based Harbour Air joined Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations with a stunning Canadian flag-themed livery on de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver C-FFHA and DHC-3 Otter C-FODH.  The special scheme was applied to the aircraft earlier this year in preparation for the anniversary on July 1.

“The Otter and Beaver are iconic in aviation and Canadian history,” said Greg McDougall, the CEO of Harbour Air.  “These aircraft were designed and manufactured right here in Canada.  We still fly these aircraft today at Harbour Air, a testament to their reliability and Canada’s excellence in aviation.  We thought it was only fitting to mark Canada’s 150th by honouring the Otter and Beaver, the two aircraft that opened up and united this vast country — and helped Harbour Air build an airline.”

Harbour Air has a fleet of 38 aircraft operating regular services, tours and private charters.

DHC-3 Otter C-FODH is one of two aircraft in the special livery. (Photo Harbour Air Seaplanes)

Posted in News

