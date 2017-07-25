Introducing Joon

Photo: The new Joon livery. (Photo Joon)

Air France has officially unveiled its new low-fare offshoot, Joon. Previously known under the working name Boost, it will launch its first medium-haul services this autumn followed by long-haul flights next summer.

According to its parent company, Joon – which will be headed by veteran Air France-KLM Group manager Jean-Michel Mathieu – is aimed at “a young working clientele, the millennials, whose lifestyles revolve around digital technology”.

The firm added: “This new brand has been entirely designed to meet their requirements and aspirations, with an authentic and connected offering that stands out in the world of air transport.”

Commenting on the new carrier, Air France CEO Franck Terner said: “The creation of a new airline is a historic moment in many ways. Joon is another step in the deployment of the Trust Together strategic project.

“Its creation will improve the profitability of the Air France Group, enabling it to reduce its costs and ensure the sustainability of its business model.”

Joon is an integral part of Air France’s bid to regain market share on ultra-competitive routes. But the French flag carrier has gone to great lengths to explain its new offshoot will not be a low-cost airline, “as it will offer original products and services that reflect those of Air France”. Instead, savings will be achieved through revised cabin crew labour agreements, and buy-on-board services.

Operations will start with six Airbus A321s leased from Air France, followed next year by up to four A340s.