KlasJet adds Maiden Corporate Boeing 737

Photo: KlasJet has added its first all-Business Class configured 737. KlasJet

Lithuanian-based business aviation operator KlasJet has added its first corporate Boeing 737-524, LY-KLJ (c/n 28923). The former Continental Airlines and Transaero aircraft has been retrofitted with a 56-seat all-Business Class layout and has been acquired from AviaAM Leasing. KlasJet says the aircraft is ideal for sports teams, large business groups and government officials.

“This business jet will be one-of-a-kind in Eastern Europe and is already gaining attention from our current customers as well as new potential clients. Having the ability to avoid long queues at the airport and sometimes tiresome attention from the fans is very much valued by sports teams. Let alone the legroom to save as much energy as possible for future wins,” said Vitalij Kapitonov, CEO of KlasJet. “The same goes for bands, entertainment groups and business travellers – comfort and convenience is undeniable.”

MRO provider FL Technics has carried out the cabin overhaul which also includes the installation of new lighting and carpet.

KlasJet has already signed a charter agreement with EuroLeague basketball team BC Žalgiris to take the team to its away games this autumn.

“[The] Boeing 737 is currently the largest aircraft on our fleet and allows us to fulfil growing demand for aircraft suitable for large groups of people,” added Kapitonov. The KlasJet CEO also revealed that the company intends to add two further 737s to its fleet later this year.