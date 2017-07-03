Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Neo for Novair

Published: July 3rd, 2017

Photo: Novair has received its first A321neo, SE-RKA. Airbus

 

Swedish charter operator Novair has taken delivery of its maiden Airbus A321-253n, SE-RKA (c/n 7746).  The jet, which is leased from Air Lease Corporation (ALC), is powered by CFM Leap-1a engines and configured in a single class layout with 221 seats.

“This aircraft is the first of two new A321neo ALC is leasing to Swedish carrier Novair, and we welcome them as a new customer in the ALC family,” said Steven F Udvar-Hazy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation.

Novair is basing the aircraft in Stockholm and will use it on charter flights from Sweden, Denmark and Norway to destinations in southern Europe and Egypt.  The A321neo joins A320 G-POWI (c/n 2791), which Novair is currently leasing from Titan Airways.

