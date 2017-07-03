Neo for Novair

Photo: Novair has received its first A321neo, SE-RKA. Airbus

Swedish charter operator Novair has taken delivery of its maiden Airbus A321-253n, SE-RKA (c/n 7746). The jet, which is leased from Air Lease Corporation (ALC), is powered by CFM Leap-1a engines and configured in a single class layout with 221 seats.

“This aircraft is the first of two new A321neo ALC is leasing to Swedish carrier Novair, and we welcome them as a new customer in the ALC family,” said Steven F Udvar-Hazy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation.

Novair is basing the aircraft in Stockholm and will use it on charter flights from Sweden, Denmark and Norway to destinations in southern Europe and Egypt. The A321neo joins A320 G-POWI (c/n 2791), which Novair is currently leasing from Titan Airways.