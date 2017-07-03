Norwegian Becomes First European MAX Operator

Photo: Norwegian has taken delivery its first two Boeing 737 MAX 8s. Boeing/Marian Lockhart

Low-cost carrier Norwegian has taken delivery of its first two Boeing 737 MAX 8s. The jets, EI-FYA (c/n 42830) and EI-FYB (c/n 42826), were handed over to the carrier at a special ceremony at the manufacturer’s Boeing Field facility on June 29.

Norwegian plans to put the aircraft into action on transatlantic flights between Northern Europe and the east coast of the US.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the delivery of our Boeing 737 MAX, and we are overjoyed to have it join our fleet today,” said Bjørn Kjos, Norwegian’s CEO. “We are the first European airline to operate this brand-new aircraft, and we’re also the first airline in the world to operate it to and from the United States. This aircraft allows us to open up new, unserved routes and offer both Americans and Europeans even more affordable transatlantic fares. It will also provide our passengers with a quieter onboard experience, whilst it significantly reduces both fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions.”

Norwegian currently operates 119 737-800s across its various business units and has unfilled orders for 108 MAX 8s.

“The 737 MAX 8 is a significant addition to Norwegian’s fleet, enabling the airline to start the next chapter in its incredible growth story of low-cost, long-haul travel,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Kevin McAllister. “It is a tremendous honour that a brand as innovative as Norwegian will be the first European carrier to fly the 737 MAX, and we are certain that this airplane will play a key role in its continued success.”

In other news, the carrier has announced that Queen frontman Freddie Mercury will become it latest British ‘tail fin hero’. The musician is set to feature on two aircraft later this year with the first set to take to the skies this summer.

Norwegian CCO Thomas Ramdahl said: “As Norwegian continues its rapid expansion in the UK, our ‘tail fin heroes’ offer us a perfect chance to pay tribute to some of the greatest Britons of all time. Freddie Mercury inspired generations of music fans around the globe and it is a huge honour to have one of the greatest singers of all time adorn our aircraft.”