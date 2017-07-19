Norwegian UK Edges Closer…

Photo: The US DOT has tentatively approved Norwegian UK's foreign carrier air permit application. (Photo Norwegian)

Norwegian UK (NUK) has been given tentative approval by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) for a foreign air carrier permit. Once finalised by the DOT, the permit will allow Norwegian’s British offshoot to operate direct flights between the US and Europe.

Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos said: “Tentative US approval for our UK subsidiary takes us a positive step towards being able to offer millions of passengers even more new routes and lower fares. We look forward to final DOT approval for Norwegian UK’s foreign air carrier permit soon, allowing us to continue delivering more flights, more choice and more jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Norwegian UK was established in November 2015 and made its initial application for a foreign air carrier permit the following month. However, the application encounted fierce opposition from US majors including America Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines and from American pilot and cabin crew unions, which objected to Norwegian’s flight crew hiring practices.

Announcing the decision, a statement from DOT issued on July 17 said the primary arguments raised by NUK’s opponents had been previously considered by the department in its final decision on the application of sister carrier Norwegian Air International. The Oslo-based airline’s Irish subsidiary was issued its permit last December, three years after it had initially applied.