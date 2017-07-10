SMBC Strikes Lucky

Photo: Lucky Air has agreed to lease four Boeing 737-MAX 8s from SMBC Aviation Capital. Boeing

Chinese low-cost carrier Lucky Air has agreed a deal for four Boeing 737 MAX 8s with lessor SMBC Aviation Capital. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2018 and 2019.

Ding Yongzheng, CEO of Lucky Air said: “After conducting extensive research‎, we concluded that the 737 MAX would be an ideal fit for our low-cost carrier strategy. Providing the latest technical innovations and unbeatable economics, the 737 MAX is an exciting new addition to our fleet and we look forward to continuing to develop our low-cost model using the most modern, comfortable and most efficient aircraft.”

The agreement represents SMBC’s first placement from its MAX order book and Lucky Air’s first commitment for the type. The Dublin-based lessor has 90 737 MAX 8s on order.

Peter Barrett, CEO, SMBC Aviation Capital added: “We look forward to building on our new relationship with Lucky Air with the placement of these four aircraft, which are some of the most technologically advanced aircraft in the world. This is our first placement of a 737-MAX, an aircraft we believe will offer a strong solution for the developing requirements of the single aisle market.”