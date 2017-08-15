airBaltic Announces Network Expansion

Photo: airBaltic has added five destinations to its network for the summer 2018 season. (Photo airBaltic)

Latvian carrier airBaltic has added five destinations to its network for the 2018 summer season.

Flights to Lisbon (2x weekly) and Gdansk (3x weekly) start on March 27 with a twice weekly rotation to Malaga begining the following day.

Twice weekly flights to Split and Bordeaux launch on May 21 and June 3 respectively.

Wolfgang Reuss, Senior Vice President Network Management of airBaltic: “So far 2017 has been an excellent year for airBaltic – already seven brand new Bombardier CS300 aircraft have successfully joined our fleet and we are serving a growing family of customers. We are delighted to share the first glimpse of how our 2018 is going to look, by announcing a wider selection of destinations that our customers have demanded. Network expansion is a key part of our Horizon 2021 business plan that enables us to further improve connections between the Baltic region and the rest of the world.”

The airline expects to add further destinations “in the future”.