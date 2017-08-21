Airbus Upgrade for Cathay Dragon

Photo: Cathay Pacific Group has signed an MoU for 23 A321neos. (Airbus)

Cathay Pacific Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 32 Airbus A321neos. The 240-seat, single-aisle jets, which be operated by the Hong Kong-based firm’s regional subsidiary Cathay Dragon, are expected to upgrade and replace 23 A320 Family aircraft (15 A320s and eight A321s) currently in service with the carrier.

Commenting on the commitment, Cathay Pacific CEO and Cathay Dragon Chairman Rupert Hogg remarked: “The Airbus fleet has been serving us well over the decades. With the A321neo we expect to benefit from a very significant increase in operating efficiency, while increasing capacity in the Cathay Dragon network in order to expand our reach to more customers.” He added: “The intention to purchase these 32 environmentally friendly aircraft will allow us to add new destinations to Cathay Dragon’s network, increase frequency on some of our most popular routes and expand our network in the region in order to provide more travel choices and convenience to our customers.”