Bulgarian Eagle Takes Flight

Published: August 8th, 2017

Photo: Bulgarian Eagle will fly an A319 from Gatwick on behalf of sister carrier Germania. (Photo Bulgarian Eagle)

 

Germania Group’s new aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) start-up, Bulgarian Eagle, has launched operations after receiving its certification.

The airline’s 150-seat Airbus A319-112, LZ-AOA (c/n 3139), will be based at London/Gatwick from where it will initially operate on Germania routes, in the livery of its sister carrier.

“I am pleased to continue a well-established tradition,” commented Karsten Balke, Germania’s CEO. “From the very start, wet-lease was an important feature of Germania’s operations, and now we are strengthening once again.”

Bulgarian Eagle was founded last November to help Germania increase its presence in the wet-lease market.

Ralf Nagel, CEO and Accountable Manager of the Bulgarian airline, said: “We are delighted with the start of flight operations and with our close cooperation and integration with the Germania Group.  As our fleet expands, we can well imagine that in future we will also make our services available to other airlines.”

