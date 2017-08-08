CommutAir Accelerates Turboprop Retirement

Photo: CommutAir has signed a new MOU with United Airlines for 21 Embraer ERJ 145s. (Photo United Airlines)

Ohio-based CommutAir has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with United Airlines for 21 Embraer ERJ 145s. The aircraft are in addition to its existing 40-jet agreement with the US mainline carrier, which operate under the United Express brand.

The incoming ERJ 145s will replace Bombardier Dash 8 turboprops which will be phased out by January.

“We are gratified by United’s renewed vote of confidence in CommutAir’s dedicated employees,” said Subodh Karnik, CommutAir’s President and CEO. “This development will allow us to triple in size by 2019, provide tremendous career-growth opportunities for our employees, and help us pursue our vision of ‘becoming United’s regional airline partner of choice’.”

The original deal, signed in 2016, saw United take a 40% stake in CommutAir and place a Capacity Purchase Agreement for 40 ERJ 145s.

Joel Raymond, CommutAir’s Chief Operating Officer, added: “Our growing team of 800 plus aviation professionals embrace our family environment and can-do culture and were the driving force behind the successful launch of the Embraer ERJ 145 in 2016 – which was faster than the three other operators who undertook similar efforts last year. Accelerating Dash 8 retirements and continuing to grow the Embraer ERJ 145 fleet will afford our pilots and other employees with leading regional airline industry career advancement opportunities.”