Delta Launches LGA Overhaul

Published: August 23rd, 2017

Photo: Delta has broken ground on its new $4bn terminal project at LaGuardia. (Photo Delta Air Lines)

 

Delta Air Lines has broken ground on a new $4bn terminal at New York/LaGuardia.  The facility will replace two ageing examples and feature four concourses with 37 flexibly sized gates, which can accommodate every type in Delta’s fleet plus a new, larger Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck.

“We know the new LaGuardia is one that New Yorkers will be proud to call their hometown airport,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.  “And we are confident that this investment will further cement Delta as the number one airline in New York, with the best customer service and experience on the ground as well as in the air.”

The airline is providing $3.4bn towards the project, which it says makes it one of the largest private investments in a public asset in New York State.

