E190-E2s for Air Astana

Photo: Air Astana has agreed to lease five E190-E2s from AerCap. (Photo Embraer)

Kazakh national carrier Air Astana has agreed long-term leases for five Embraer E190-E2s with AerCap. Deliveres of the second-generation E-Jets, which come from the lessor’s existing order book, will begin in Q4 2018.

Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana, said: “The acquisition of the E2 is the logical replacement of the E190 which we have been successfully operating since 2011. The E190 has enabled us to open up smaller markets in southern Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia including smaller domestic routes. As domestic and regional competition grows, the E2 we estimate will deliver up to 15% seat cost savings, which will enable us to increase capacity and market share on these routes and maintain our position as the region’s leading airline. We are delighted to have concluded the lease agreements with AerCap, with whom we have been working closely for many years.”

AerCap is the launch lessor customer for the E2 family of aircraft, with 50 E190-E2s and E195-E2s on order.

AerCap President and CCO, Philip Scruggs, said: “The E2 aircraft offer greater range and operational efficiency which will support Air Astana’s growing network and open new market opportunities. AerCap is proud to support our partners at Air Astana and Embraer, and we wish them every success.”

John Slattery, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, added: “Air Astana has won ‘Best Airline in Central Asia and India’ in the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the last six consecutive years. Embraer is proud to be part of this outstanding success story, and the strong relationship between our companies and AerCap, who are a major partner on the E2 program.”