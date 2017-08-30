Flyadeal Ready for Take off

Photo: Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320. (Photo Airbus)

Preparations for the launch of Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal gathered pace when the airline took delivery of its first Airbus A320-214 HZ-FAA (c/n 7829). The aircraft was handed over to the airline at the manufacturer’s Hamburg/Finkenwerder plant on August 23, with the second example HZ-FAB (c/n 7867) expected to follow shortly.

The Jeddah-based airline will launch operations on domestic routes before expanding to regional operations.

Saleh Al Jasser, Chairman of flyadeal, said: “Saudi Arabia has launched its Vision 2030; a strategic platform for the future development of the Kingdom where transportation and tourism are key pillars. The launch of flyadeal is core to the strategy to mobilise further the country and the region.”

The low-cost carrier’s A320s are configured in a single-class configuration, with 186 Recaro seats each equipped with USB power outlets and personal device holders.

Chief Executive Officer of flyadeal, Con Korfiatis, said: “flyadeal will be Saudi Arabia’s newest airline, providing a unique experience with an optimal fleet to serve our domestic and regional markets. The Airbus A320 has been distinctly selected for the needs of our operation, and we look forward to passengers experiencing flyadeal’s onboard service.”

“Saudi Arabia and the region have a very young and digitally savvy population that has an increasing thirst for low-fare travel domestically and across the region. flyadeal plans to serve and grow this significant segment of air travel.”

flyadeal has acquired the first eight Airbus A320ceo aircraft for its fleet from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE).

“It is a pleasure to expand our partnership with Dubai Aerospace Enterprises and be part of flyadeal’s official operational launch,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “Airbus is committed to play a major role in supporting flyadeal in its exciting journey, enabling more people to fly at affordable cost.”