H175 Debut for CHC

Photo: (Airbus Helicopters)

CHC Helicopters has taken delivery of its first Airbus Helicopters H175. The 16-seat medium-sized utility helicopter, G-EMEA (c/n 5024), in full offshore passenger transport configuration, was flown initially to the firm’s Aberdeen base before entering service supporting the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Dave Balevic, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Operations at CHC Helicopter, said: “The H175 allows us to continue to refine our global fleet to meet the unique needs of our customers while offering the latest aircraft technology and capabilities.”

According to Airbus Helicopters, the 15-strong worldwide fleet of H175s has now accumulated more than 12,000 flying hours since the type entered service in 2015.