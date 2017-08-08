Hong Kong Air Cargo Adds Jumbos

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: August 8th, 2017

Photo: Atlas Air is placing three 747-400Fs with Hong Kong Air Cargo. (Photo Atlas Air)

 

Atlas Air has placed three Boeing 747-400 freighters with Hong Kong Air Cargo Carrier under an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) deal.

The first aircraft will enter service with the Hong Kong Airlines subsidiary in September, serving routes between Asia and the US.  The other two will begin operations next year.

“We are delighted that Hong Kong Air Cargo has chosen Atlas Air as its ACMI provider as it continues to build its global freighter network,” said William J Flynn, President and CEO of Atlas Air Worldwide.  “This is a further testament to our strong focus on serving customers in the fast-growing Asia Pacific market.”

Guo Song Zhong, Chairman and CEO of Hong Kong Air Cargo, added: “After strengthening our regional network in recent years, it is now time to expand our Trans-Pacific network and look into other markets such as Europe, Australia, Africa and Latin America.”

