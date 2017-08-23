Loganair Lands BA Tie-Up

Photo: Loganair has signed a new codeshare agreement with British Airways. (Loganair)

Scottish regional carrier Loganair has signed a new codeshare partnership with British Airways (BA). The deal, which comes into effect on September 1, coincides with the launch of independent operations by the Glasgow-based carrier and will see the two airlines co-operating on services across Loganair’s network. This includes links to Scotland’s Highlands and Islands from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness as well Norwich, and on new services to and from Manchester. Loganair passengers will similarly be able to connect onto BA’s global network via London/Heathrow, Gatwick and London City.

Commenting on the deal, Loganair’s Managing Director Jonathan Hinkles said: “This announcement marks a new and welcome development in the long-standing partnership between British Airways and Scotland’s airline, Loganair. This agreement will offer new travel options to customers connecting via Inverness and Manchester, together with excellent connections between British Airways’ global network and Loganair’s extensive services in the Highlands and Islands.”

Rishi Kapoor, BA’s Head of Alliances added: “We are delighted to be strengthening our business relationship with Loganair with an agreement that will benefit the customers of both airlines. We believe the new codeshare agreement will bring enormous benefits to the Highlands and Islands, significantly boosting the region’s economy by extending the global reach of the area’s businesses and communities through British Airways’ world-wide network with flights serving more than 200 destinations from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.”

The latest agreement sees the continuation of a long-running partnership between the two carriers, which included a franchise deal between 1994 and 2008, and codesharing under the more recent Loganair/Flybe franchise.