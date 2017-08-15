Lufthansa A350s Heading for Hong Kong

Photo: Lufthansa is introducing the A350 on flights from Munich to Hong Kong from September 12. (Photo Airbus)

Lufthansa is introducing the Airbus A350-900 on flights from Munich to Hong Kong from September 12. The Star Alliance carrier expects to take delivery of its fourth and fifth A350s – D-AIXD (c/n 127) and D-AIXE (c/n 136)– shortly, enabling the type to replace the A340-600 currently used on the daily flight.

“The flight to Hong Kong is one of the longest routes in the Lufthansa flight schedule. Flying on the A350-900 gives passengers an extraordinary experience and the low level of cabin pressure ensures that they arrive feeling more rested”, said Wilken Bormann, CEO of the Munich hub.

The maiden A350 service to Hong Kong is scheduled to depart Bavaria at 10.30pm on September 12, arriving in the Far East at 3.35pm the following day.

Lufthansa’s A350s are configured with 48 seats in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 224 in Economy Class. The German flag carrier currently employs the type on flights from Munich to Delhi and Mumbai in India and Boston on the US East Coast.