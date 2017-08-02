Maiden MAX for flydubai

Photo: Low-cost carrier flydubai has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8. (Photo Boeing/Marion Lockhart)

Low-cost carrier flydubai has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, A6-MAX (c/n 60966). The aircraft, the first of 76 the airline has on order, was handed over on July 31 making flydubai the first operator of the type in the Middle East.

“We are delighted to receive our first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from our order made at the Dubai Airshow in 2013,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer, flydubai. “This marked the largest single-aisle Boeing aircraft order placed in the Middle East. With this new chapter, we are looking forward to continuing our work with Boeing as we benefit from increased efficiency and are able to offer an enhanced customer experience.”

Flydubai operates an all-Boeing fleet, with 58 737-800s already in service on a network that stretches from the Czech Republic in the west to Thailand in the east and as far north as Russia and Tanzania to the south.

“Flydubai’s growth in just nine years has been remarkable and Boeing is honoured to have been part of this journey,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. “This delivery marks another significant milestone in our partnership. We are confident that the market-leading efficiency and reliability of the 737 MAX will play a key role in flydubai’s continued success and complement its current Boeing fleet.”

Ken Gile, Chief Operating Officer, flydubai, added: “As the first MAX customer in the region, we look forward to the further fuel and operating efficiencies that this aircraft will bring to our young, modern fleet. Our flight crew share our excitement in operating one of the most highly anticipated commercial aircraft to enter service on our network.”