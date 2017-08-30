Major A380 Cabin Upgrade

Photo: Computer-generated impression of how the redesigned First and Business Class passenger lounge on the upper deck of Qantas’ A380 fleet will look. (Photo Qantas)

Australian flag carrier Qantas has revealed a major cabin upgrade for its 12 Airbus A380s to improve passenger comfort on long-haul flights.

The modifications include a change in the seat configuration on the super jumbos to meet increasing customer demand for premium cabins on services to the US, Europe and Asia.

Structural changes will focus on the aircraft’s upper deck where the airline’s planning to remove 30 Economy seats, while also rearranging partitions and crew workstations to make better use of space. The area will be reconfigured with an additional six Business Class and 25 Premium Economy seats, increasing overall seat count on the aircraft by one and expanding premium seating by 27%.

Other elements of the programme include replacing the current Business Class ‘Skybeds’ with the latest version of Qantas’ Business Suites and installing Premium Economy seating in a 2-3-2 layout, using a seat design 10% wider than the model it is replacing.

Qantas also plans to reconfigure the front of the A380’s upper deck and redesign the lounge area to provide more room for First and Business Class passenger to dine and relax.

The First Class cabin on the lower deck will be fully refurbished and the airline is also updating the Economy cabins with new seat cushions and an improved in-flight entertainment system.

Work on the first jet is scheduled to start during the second quarter of 2019, and Qantas expects all 12 aircraft to complete the upgrade by the end of the following year. The design integration is being managed by Airbus.

Alan Joyce, Qantas Group CEO, said: We’re seeing increasing demand for Premium Economy and Business Class on our long-haul routes that the A380 operates and we expect that, after [the] refurbishment, this demand will keep rising.

“Working with Airbus we’ve have been able to achieve a very efficient layout on the upper deck, and this will improve revenue potential and the overall operating economics of the aircraft.”