Paris Commitment Finalised

Los Angeles-based Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has finalised its order for 12 Boeing 737 MAXs that was first announced as an MoU at the 2017 Paris Air Show in June.

In addition to the MAXs, the lessor has also added two new orders for the 787-9. The deal, which is valued at almost $1.8bn, includes five 737 MAX 7s and seven MAX 8s, bringing ALC’s total firm orders for the latest variant of the 737 to 130, while it now has 49 commitments for the Dreamliner.

John L Plueger, Chief Executive Office and President of Air Lease Corporation, commented: “These additional orders reflect ALC’s highly successful placements to date of our MAX and 787 order book and the need to fulfil the incremental demand we are experiencing for these aircraft across both existing and our new customers.