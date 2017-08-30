Pilatus Calls Time on the Porter

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: August 30th, 2017

Photo: Pilatus will cease production of the PC-6 in 2019. (Photo Pilatus)

 

Swiss manufacturer Pilatus will end production of its multi-role PC-6 Porter in 2019.  The Stans-based company has produced 500 examples in Switzerland since 1959 with nearly 100 built in the US under licence.  The aircraft is renowned for its short take off and landing capabilities and its versatility.

Pilatus says it will continue to accept orders for the Porter until mid-2018 although it warned that the number of available aircraft is limited.  The company has also committed to providing support to existing customers for at least another 20 years.

The manufacturer has produced 500 examples in Switzerland with nearly 100 more built under licence in the US. (Photo Pilatus)

With the company now focussed on the introduction of the PC-24 Super Versatile Jet, Pilatus says it felt the Porter no longer fitted its product portfolio.  The company added: “Due to the age of the PC-6 and other certification parameters, it is no longer possible to provide this ongoing development in the scope we would wish.”

Employees assigned to the PC-6 production line will be moved on to other aircraft types within the company’s portfolio.

Oscar J Schwenk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pilatus, said: “I am proud that the PC-6 featured in the Pilatus product portfolio, this aircraft has earned us fame and recognition worldwide.  But the time has now come to take a dispassionate look at the facts and admit that every product has a life cycle which must come to an end sooner or later.  That moment has arrived for the PC-6.  With an eye on the future, however, we now look forward to the imminent market launch of the PC-24 Super Versatile Jet, which embodies, and carries forward, all the original values of the PC-6.”

The Porter is renowned for its versatility. (Photo Pilatus)

