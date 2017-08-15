Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Rwanda and Benin Join Forces

Rwanda and Benin Join Forces

Published: August 15th, 2017

Photo: RwandAir will base two Boeing 737s in Benin. (Photo Key-Craig West)

 

RwandAir has been granted seventh freedom rights by the Government of Benin, allowing it to operate direct flights from the West African nation to other countries.  As a result, RwandAir will station two Boeing 737s in Cotonou, Benin.

Additionally, the governments of Benin and Rwanda have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a joint venture (JV) airline operated by the two countries and based in Cotonou

“The launch of this hub, will take air travel on our continent to the next level as RwandAir will be able to reach more countries in West and Central Africa with improved connections and more frequencies” said Yvonne Manzi Makolo, the Deputy CEO in Charge of Corporate Affairs of RwandAir.

The new JV carrier intends to initially link the Beninese city to Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Brazzaville (Republic of Congo), Douala (Cameroon), Libreville (Gabon), Bamako (Mali), Dakar (Senegal) and Conakry (Guinea).

“This will enable us to achieve our plans for the country’s aviation industry in order to make Cotonou a hub for the sub-region,” explained Herve Hehomey, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Benin.  “Our second dream will become reality with the establishment of the national carrier of Benin… thus contributing to the development of our aviation and tourism sectors.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP