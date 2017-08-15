Rwanda and Benin Join Forces

Photo: RwandAir will base two Boeing 737s in Benin. (Photo Key-Craig West)

RwandAir has been granted seventh freedom rights by the Government of Benin, allowing it to operate direct flights from the West African nation to other countries. As a result, RwandAir will station two Boeing 737s in Cotonou, Benin.

Additionally, the governments of Benin and Rwanda have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a joint venture (JV) airline operated by the two countries and based in Cotonou

“The launch of this hub, will take air travel on our continent to the next level as RwandAir will be able to reach more countries in West and Central Africa with improved connections and more frequencies” said Yvonne Manzi Makolo, the Deputy CEO in Charge of Corporate Affairs of RwandAir.

The new JV carrier intends to initially link the Beninese city to Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Brazzaville (Republic of Congo), Douala (Cameroon), Libreville (Gabon), Bamako (Mali), Dakar (Senegal) and Conakry (Guinea).

“This will enable us to achieve our plans for the country’s aviation industry in order to make Cotonou a hub for the sub-region,” explained Herve Hehomey, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Benin. “Our second dream will become reality with the establishment of the national carrier of Benin… thus contributing to the development of our aviation and tourism sectors.”