Trent 1000 TEN Certified

Photo: Flight testing of the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN was undertaken using the engine manufacturer’s Boeing 747-200, N787RR (c/n 21966), flying testbed. (Photo Rolls-Royce)

UK COMMERCIAL engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has received full flight certification for its Trent 1000 TEN (thrust, efficiency and new technology) engine from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This latest version of the Trent 1000 is being offered to power all variants of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and incorporates technologies developed by Rolls-Royce for its Trent XWB and Advanced engine programmes. This, the company says, gives the powerplant improved thrust and fuel burn efficiency, as well as reducing its noise footprint.

As the Trent 1000 TEN certification process drew to a close, the engine was used to power a Boeing 787-8 test aircraft on an 18-hour long-haul representative flight, during which the US manufacturer’s test pilots ‘traced’ a giant outline of the Dreamliner across the US.

Dave Taylor, Rolls-Royce’s Chief Engineer for the Trent 1000 programme, remarked: “This is another critical step in our journey towards delivering additional capability as well as innovative technology for the 787 Dreamliner. We are looking forward to the engine entering service later this year.”