Eastern Airways Welcomes Maiden ATR

Photo: ATR

Eastern Airways has taken delivery of its maiden ATR 72-600 turboprop, G-IACY (c/n 1448). The aircraft was delivered to the UK regional carrier on September 8 and is leased from Nordic Aviation Capital, with a second airframe (c/n 1482) to follow.

Eastern plans to use the 72-seat turboprops on oil contract charter services between Aberdeen and Scatsta (Shetland Isles).

Tony Burgess, Eastern Airways’ Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are increasing our capabilities in the 70-seat market with the introduction of these two brand new ATR 72-600s into the fleet, which are ideally suited for the airports we fly to and environments we operate in. These efficient, modern aircraft help us to fulfil a vital role and provide a long-term commitment supporting the oil and gas industry.”

The ATRs join an Eastern Airways fleet which consists of two Embraer 170s, three ERJ 145s, nine Saab 2000s and 17 British Aerospace Jetstream 41s.