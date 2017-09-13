Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News First Airbus A321neo for ANA

First Airbus A321neo for ANA

Published: September 13th, 2017

Photo: ANA has become the first airline to take delivery of a Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM geared turbofan powered Airbus A321neo. (Photo Airbus)

 

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, becoming the launch operator of the variant powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM geared turbofan engines.  The aircraft, JA131A (c/n 7839), was handed over at the manufacturer’s Finkenwerder/Hamburg facility on September 5, and arrived in Japan three days later.  It entered service on domestic routes from the carrier’s Tokyo/Haneda hub on September 11.

The airline has configured its A321neos to carry 194 passengers in a two-class layout with eight Premium Class seats and 186 in Economy.  ANA says adding the A321neo to its fleet gives it greater flexibility, enabling it to better respond to the varying demand for seats on certain routes by using the right-sized aircraft.

The Star Alliance carrier is planning to take delivery of 32 more Airbus aircraft through to the end of fiscal year 2023, consisting of eight A320neos (joining three already in service), 21 A321neos and three A380 super jumbos.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP