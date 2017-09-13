First Airbus A321neo for ANA

Photo: ANA has become the first airline to take delivery of a Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM geared turbofan powered Airbus A321neo. (Photo Airbus)

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, becoming the launch operator of the variant powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM geared turbofan engines. The aircraft, JA131A (c/n 7839), was handed over at the manufacturer’s Finkenwerder/Hamburg facility on September 5, and arrived in Japan three days later. It entered service on domestic routes from the carrier’s Tokyo/Haneda hub on September 11.

The airline has configured its A321neos to carry 194 passengers in a two-class layout with eight Premium Class seats and 186 in Economy. ANA says adding the A321neo to its fleet gives it greater flexibility, enabling it to better respond to the varying demand for seats on certain routes by using the right-sized aircraft.

The Star Alliance carrier is planning to take delivery of 32 more Airbus aircraft through to the end of fiscal year 2023, consisting of eight A320neos (joining three already in service), 21 A321neos and three A380 super jumbos.