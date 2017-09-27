Green Light for Belgian Tie-Up

Photo: (Brussels Airlines)

The Belgian Government has approved Brussels Airlines’ bid to acquire leisure carrier Thomas Cook Belgium (TCAB). The deal, which was given the go-ahead by the Belgian Competition Authority, firms up the proposal first announced in March under which the flag carrier will absorb 160 crew members, two aircraft and all the Thomas Cook subsidiary’s slots at Brussels Airport. TCAB’s three remaining aircraft will be redeployed across its parent group’s other offshoots, while 40 ground personnel will be made redundant.

Brussels Airlines expects the deal, which builds on a 15-year partnership with the leisure group, to be completed by the end of October. It will make the flag carrier the leading airline partner of the Neckermann, Thomas Cook and Pegase tour operators.