Hong Kong Airlines Welcomes First A350

Published: September 4th, 2017

Photo: Hong Kong Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350. (Photo Airbus)

 

Hong Kong Airlines has taken delivery of its maiden Airbus A350-941, B-LGA (c/n 124).  The aircraft has been leased from AerCap and is the first of 21 the airline is acquiring.

Zhang Kui, Co-Chairman of Hong Kong Airlines said: “We are excited to have the first A350 joining our modern and young fleet, which marks an important milestone in our transformation from a regional airline to an international carrier.  This latest generation of long range aircraft will help boost our long-haul route network and further strengthen our role as a home carrier of Hong Kong – the world’s aviation hub.”

The jet will make its long-haul debut in December on services between Hong Kong and Los Angeles. (Photo Airbus)

Hong Kong Airlines’ A350s are configured in a premium three-class layout with 33 fully lie-flat beds in Business Class, 108 seats in Economy Comfort and 193 in Economy Class.  After a spell operating on regional routes, the type will make its long-haul debut in December, flying on the airline’s non-stop service to Los Angeles.

Zhang Kui added: “In addition to the superior operating efficiency provided with the new A350, our passengers will enjoy a new level of comfort and well-being including wider seats that offer a high level of comfort expected for long-haul travel, an all-new inflight entertainment experience and inflight connectivity. I believe our passengers will be thrilled with such an exceptional experience.”

The aircraft is configured in premium three-class layout. (Photo Airbus)

