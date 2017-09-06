Japanese MAX Success

Photo: Originally announced at the Paris Air Show in June, Japan Investment Adviser has finalised its order for ten Boeing 737 MAX 8s. (Photo Boeing)

Japan Investment Adviser (JIA) has finalised a deal for ten Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

The contract, valued at $1.12bn, follows a commitment to purchase agreement signed at the Paris Air Show in June. Delivery of the first aircraft is expected in 2021/22 and will be the first directly-purchased jets for JIA, helping to bolster the lessor’s growing fleet of next-generation aircraft.

Naoto Shiraiwa, President and CEO of JIA, said: “We are excited to introduce the new 737 MAX 8 into our single-aisle fleet and we are also confident that this aircraft will diversify our operating lease portfolio in the years ahead. The jet will provide us with a stronger competitive advantage in providing our future clients with reliable aircraft that make economic sense.”

JIA started operations in 2011 as a financial services provider with a diverse business portfolio from aircraft leasing to renewable energy and investment banking services. Today, the company has around 60 aircraft including 737NGs and 767s, all of which have until now been acquired on the pre-owned market.