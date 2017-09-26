Jumbos for Qatar

Photo: Qatar Airways has already taken delivery of its first 747-8F. (Photo Boeing)

Qatar Airways has ordered two Boeing 747-8 Freighters, and four additional 777-300ERs, in a deal valued at $2.16bn at list prices. The aircraft were previously attributed to an unidentified customer in the manufacturer’s orderbook. The Doha-based carried has already taken delivery of the first 747-8F, A7-BGB (c/n 63199), at a handover ceremony at Boeing’s Everett facility on September 25.

“The addition of our very first 747-8 Freighter is a significant moment for our cargo division, and a welcome addition to our 20-strong cargo fleet of widebody aircraft,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive. “This reflects our confidence in Boeing to continue to deliver an outstanding product that meets our exacting standards. We expect no less than perfection, and we are confident that Boeing will continue to deliver that.”

Al Baker revealed the second 747-8F is scheduled for delivery in November. This latest order builds on Qatar Airways’ strong relationship with the US manufacturer. The oneworld carrier was a launch customer for the 777X in 2013 and has 20 737 MAX jets on order. It already operates a significant fleet of Boeing aircraft, consisting of 56 777s and 30 787-8 Dreamliners.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister, said: “We are proud of our strong, enduring and growing partnership with Qatar Airways and we truly appreciate the value its business has brought to Boeing, its employees, suppliers and our communities. As one of the world’s largest international cargo carriers, it is heartening that Qatar Airways has selected the 747-8 Freighter to meet the needs of its growing cargo operations and to see the important role the 777-300ER continues to play in its long-haul fleet.”