Malaysia Airlines Signs MOU for Dreamliners

Photo: Malaysia Airlines has signed an MOU for eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and eight 737 MAX 8s. (Photo Boeing)

Malaysia Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners as well as eight additional 737 MAX 8 purchase rights. The deal was announced during Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s visit to the US.

The oneworld carrier is converting eight of its existing 737 MAX commitments to the 787-9 under the deal. The Malaysian flag carrier has also signed up for the Global Fleet Care service covering its current and future Boeing fleets.

“Malaysia Airlines is proud to sign this MOU for the widebody Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and additional 737 MAXs, building on our more than 40 years of partnership with Boeing,” said Peter Bellew, Managing Director and CEO of Malaysia Airlines. “New widebody aircraft are a key to making Malaysia Airlines a premium airline offering a five-star product again. The extraordinary range of the 787-9 gives an ability to operate to any point in Europe and some USA destinations in the future from Kuala Lumpur. The MOU with Boeing on their Global Fleet Care programme will allow the two companies to build a world class MRO for the 737 MAX, 787 and 737NG based on Malaysia’s existing facilities in Kuala Lumpur.”

Malaysia Airlines currently operates 54 737-800s and has an additional 25 MAXs on order, including ten for the largest variant, the MAX 10.

“We are delighted Malaysia Airlines continues to put its trust and confidence in Boeing with this MOU for 16 Boeing airplanes,” said Kevin McAllister, President and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “The 787 and the 737 MAX will provide Malaysia Airlines with unmatched fuel efficiency, economics and a superior passenger experience as they continue to grow their business across Southeast Asia and beyond.”

Malaysia Airlines is due to take delivery shortly of the first of six Airbus A350-900s it is acquiring from Air Lease Corporation, which it will use to replace its the A380 on services from Kuala Lumpur to London.