More A350s for United

Photo: United has converted its order for the A350-1000 to the smaller -900 variant. The carrier has also ordered ten more aircraft. (Photo Airbus)

United Airlines has expanded its existing order for the A350 from 35 to 45 aircraft. The US carrier has also switched variants from the -1000 to the -900. Despite being a long-term Airbus customer, the aircraft will be United’s first widebodies from the European manufacturer.

“For the past year, United has done a complete review to ensure that we have the right long-term fleet strategy, and it was clear that the A350 aligns with our replacement needs and our network,” said Andrew Levy, Chief Financial Officer of United Airlines. “The combination of the range performance and efficiencies make the A350 an attractive aircraft for United.”

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer – Customers, said: “This updated and expanded order is a strong reaffirmation of the A350 XWB Family. United and Airbus have had a long and strong partnership for many years, and we’ve worked together to ensure their requirements for the future are met, if not exceeded. The airline’s decision to grow its widebody fleet with, for the first time, a widebody model from Airbus, shows they know that the A350 will meet their financial and performance demands, while pleasing their customers who will enjoy the quietest and most comfortable cabin in its class.”