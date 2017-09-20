More Success for COMAC

Photo: The COMAC C919 making its maiden flight on May 5. (Photo COMAC)

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) has signed 130 orders for its new C919 passenger jet from four Chinese leasing firms. The Chinese manufacturer is leading the nation’s bid to break into the global civil aerospace market that is dominated by Boeing and Airbus. These latest deals take the total commitments for the C991 to 730 aircraft from 27 customers.

The new customers for the single-aisle airliner are China Nuclear E&C Group (40), Huabao Leasing (30) and AVIC International Leasing (30), while the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) Financial Leasing has become the first customer to place a second order for the C919, making a firm order for 20 examples and taking options to buy ten more.

Wang Yigang, chairman of ABC Financial Leasing, reported that his company had made down payments of 500,000 yuan ($76,000) for each firm order. He added: “Our confidence in the C919 firmed up after the aircraft’s successful maiden flight on May 5.”

The lessor is in negotiations with both foreign and domestic airlines to lease out the jets, with a focus on carriers in regions such as Central Asia and Africa that are involved in Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative – an ambitious development to boost China’s trade and stimulate economic growth.