Ryanair’s Own Goal

Photo: Ryanair hit the headlines on September 15 when it announced it was planning to cancel up to 50 flights a day over a six week period. (Photo Ryanair)

The Irish budget carrier, Ryanair has been forced to publish a full list of flights that is planning to cancel between September 21 and October 31 after pressure from angry passengers. The airline has responded by saying it has written to all 400,000 passengers believed to be affected by the cancellations offering them alternative flights, full refunds and in some cases the possibility of compensation. Ryanair estimates the problems – caused by crew availability issues – will cost it €25m (£22.1m) over the six-week period.

Airline chief executive Michael O’Leary said on September 18: “This is a mess of our making. I apologise sincerely to all our customers for any worry or concern this has caused them. We have only taken this decision to cancel a small proportion of our 2,500 daily flights so that we can provide extra standby cover and protect the punctuality of the 98% of flights that will be unaffected by these cancellations.”

Ryanair had hit the headlines on September 15 when it announced it was planning to cancel up to 50 flights a day over the six weeks. The carrier said the move was necessary due to several underlying factors as it attempts to improve its system-wide punctuality, which it says fell from 90% to below 80% during the first two weeks of September. It has also blamed a combination of air traffic control capacity delays, strikes, weather disruptions and the airline’s move to change its employees’ annual leave rules.

The carrier has always used an April to March calendar for the calculation of pilots’ and cabin crew hours and leave entitlements. But last year the Irish Aviation Authority informed Ryanair that, by the end of 2017, it must fall in line with the rules adopted by European regulators and use a calendar year. The company says this caused considerable complications which it under estimated.

“While over 98% of our customers will not be affected by these cancellations, we apologise unreservedly to those customers whose travel will be disrupted, and assure them that we have done our utmost to try and ensure that we can re-accommodate most of them on alternative flights on the same or next day. Ryanair is not short of pilots – we were able to fully crew our peak summer schedule from June through to August – but we have messed up the allocation of annual leave for crews during September and October,” O’Leary added.