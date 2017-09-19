Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Schiphol Expansion Progresses…

Published: September 19th, 2017

Photo: The new Terminal A is due to open in 2023. (Amsterdam Schiphol)

 

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has selected KAAN Architecten to design its new terminal A.  The facility, which will be developed in collaboration with ABT, Estudio Lamela and Ineco, is slated to open in 2023 and will increase the Dutch hub’s capacity by 14 million passengers per year.

Schiphol CEO Jos Nijhuis remarked: “This design suits the Schiphol DNA.  It contributes to excellent processing, it provides optimal support to passengers, contributes to our sustainability ambitions and is future-proof.  We are looking forward to welcoming airlines and passengers in the new terminal and adjacent new pier.”

The new facility will be connected to the existing terminal complex (adjoining current Departure and Arrival Hall 1), enabling the airport to maintain its ‘one terminal’ concept it claims “enhances connection opportunities and reduces transit time”.

Once completed, the facility will increase the airport’s capacity by 14 million passengers per year. (Amsterdam/Schiphol)

The construction work, which is being carried out under the Royal Schiphol Group’s Capital Programme, marks the first permanent expansion of Schiphol since the Departure Halls 3 and 4 and Arrival Halls 3 and 4 were built in 1993.  According to the group the project “is required in order to strengthen the competitive position of Mainport Schiphol, to keep pace with the growth in aviation and to continue to enhance the position of ‘Europe’s preferred airport’ among both airlines and passengers.”

Design work on the new terminal is being carried out by KAAN Architecten in collaboration with ABT, Estudio Lamela and Ineco. (Amsterdam/Schiphol)

 

