Strong Growth at ABC

Strong Growth at ABC

Published: September 20th, 2017

Photo: The 11th Boeing 747-8 Freighter for AirBridgeCargo will be operated under a leasing agreement from US lessor Intrepid Aviation. (Photo Intrepid Aviation)

 

Russia’s AirBridgeCargo (ABC) has taken delivery of its 11th Boeing 747-8 Freighter.  The aircraft, VP-BBY (c/n 63781), is the second example to be acquired from US lessor Intrepid Aviation and was handed over to the Moscow-based airline on September 15.

Its arrival provides a welcome boost for ABC, which carried 335,000 tonnes of cargo during the first half of the year, an increase of 16% over the same period in 2016.  The airline attributed the growth to strong demand across its Asia Pacific network, fuelled in part by a new twice-weekly link to Taipei in addition to the 12 other points it serves across the region.

Commenting on the performance, ABC’s General Director Sergey Lazarev said: “We have a very clear strategy that is all about listening to the needs of our customers in terms of the routes and products they want us to offer.  This is reflected in their support of our growing network in Asia Pacific as well as their increasing use of our special products for pharma and off-size cargoes.  In addition, through continued investment in our modern fleet, we are demonstrating to our customers that ABC is a high quality, long-term partner.”

 

