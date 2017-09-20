Tianjin Completion Centre Opened

Photo: The A330 Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC) that has been opened in Tianjin, China. (Photo Airbus)

Airbus has inaugurated its first widebody completion centre outside of Europe with the opening of its A330 Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC) in Tianjin, China on September 20. At the same time, the first A330 to be delivered from the centre was handed over to Tianjin Airlines. The new facility comprises a paint shop, weighing hangar and the main hangar which can accommodate up to three A330s at a time.

Located on the same site as the Tianjin A320 Family Final Assembly Line and the Airbus Tianjin Delivery Centre, the A330 C&DC undertakes aircraft completion activities including cabin installation, aircraft painting and production flight testing as well as customer flight acceptance and aircraft delivery. The new facility will employ more than 250 people and will be ramping up work to reach a target of delivering two aircraft per month by early 2019.

Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President of Commercial Aircraft, commented: “The inauguration of our A330 C&DC in Tianjin, together with the first of many deliveries, marks a new milestone for Airbus’ international footprint and underlines the strong spirit of co-operation with our Chinese partners. Widebody aircraft completion in China is an Airbus and an industry first which demonstrates our mutual commitment to a strong and growing Chinese aviation sector.”