Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Turkish Opts for Dreamliners

Turkish Opts for Dreamliners

Published: September 27th, 2017

Photo: A Boeing 787-9 in Turkish Airlines livery (PRNewsfoto/Boeing)

 

Turkish Airlines has taken “a significant step forward in enhancing our passengers’ flight experience” after placing a commitment for up to 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.  The agreement, valued at $10.8 billion at Boeing list prices, was signed in New York on September 22 and was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was in the United States visiting the United Nations General Assembly.

Turkish Airlines Chairman İlker Aycı said the order, which is yet to be finalised, “is set to play a key role in our growing business in the years to come.”

The deal was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. (Turkish Airlines)

Posted in News Tagged with: ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP