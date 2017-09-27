Turkish Opts for Dreamliners

Photo: A Boeing 787-9 in Turkish Airlines livery (PRNewsfoto/Boeing)

Turkish Airlines has taken “a significant step forward in enhancing our passengers’ flight experience” after placing a commitment for up to 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The agreement, valued at $10.8 billion at Boeing list prices, was signed in New York on September 22 and was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was in the United States visiting the United Nations General Assembly.

Turkish Airlines Chairman İlker Aycı said the order, which is yet to be finalised, “is set to play a key role in our growing business in the years to come.”