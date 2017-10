Current Issue

November 2017In the November issue of Airliner World, we bring you part two of our Global Airline Guide, a concise reference source detailing the world airline fleet. We also chart the meteoric rise of US carrier JetBlue Airways, and find out how Cypriot start-up Cobalt Air is transforming its Larnaca base from seasonal leisure destination to Mediterranean hub. <br><br>Elsewhere in this edition, we examine how San Diego airport is meeting the rapidly growing demand for air travel in southern California, cast a critical eye on the growing trend of European majors outsourcing their regional feeder requirements to third-party specialist, and put Embraer’s Phenom 100 EV entry-level jet through its paces. We also hear how Honeywell is harnessing the power of data to deliver major benefits to passengers and crews alike, while The Air League considers the impact of Brexit on the UK’s aerospace sector. <br><br>Lastly, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including a major own goal by Ryanair, Pilatus calls time on the PC-6 Turbo Porter, easyJet joins forces to offer long-haul connectivity, Malaysia and Turkish Airlines opt for Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and All Nippon Airways receives its first Airbus A321neo. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs.

