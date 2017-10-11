Aircalin Firms Airbus Order

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: October 11th, 2017

Photo: Aircalin has firmed up its order for two Airbus A320neos. (Photo Airbus)

 

Noumea-based Aircalin has firmed up its order for two Airbus A320neos and two A330-900s.

The New Caledonia carrier has opted for the Pratt & Whitney powerplant for its A320neos which will be configured with 168 seats and deployed on regional services to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The Rolls-Royce Trent 7000-powered A330neo will be configured in a three-class layout, with 26 seats in Business, 21 in Premium and 244 in Economy Class.  The aircraft are set to ply routes to Japan.

“Investing in our new fleet of modern efficient aircraft reduces our environmental impact thanks to lower fuel burn and allows Aircalin to reduce operating costs too.  Equipped with the latest technology the aircraft will drive Aircalin’s strategy forward in Asia Pacific as well as its ambition to promote the development of tourism in New Caledonia”, said Didier Tappero, Aircalin CEO.

The carrier’s A330-900s will ply routes to Japan. (Photo Airbus)

 

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer- Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft, added: “It is a pleasure to see Aircalin modernising its fleet with our latest generation single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft.  Aircalin will benefit from the unique commonality between all variants of the Airbus Family and enjoy efficiencies throughout its existing fleet.”

