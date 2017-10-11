Cobalt Heads to Moscow

Photo: Cobalt will launch services from Paphos to Moscow/Sheremetyevo on October 29. (Cobalt Air)

Cypriot carrier Cobalt Air has outlines plans to open new links from Paphos to Moscow/Sheremetyevo. The twice-weekly service, which will operate each Thursday and Sunday, launches on October 29 and will be flown by the airline’s fleet of Airbus A320 Family aircraft.

Cobalt CEO Andrew Madar commented: “We are pleased to expand our routes for Winter 2017 by launching Paphos Airport to Sheremetyevo Airport, Moscow. This route will goes on sale today [October 11] on the www.cobalt.aero website as we continue to grow our international route network. Russian visitors and residents alike can look forward to trying the Cobalt Air experience and a range of destination choices so there’s never been a better time to book a flight.”

The Moscow rotation is the latest addition to a route network that spans almost 20 destinations including London (Stansted), Madrid, Paris and Zurich. It follows previously announced flights from Larnaca to Gatwick and Frankfurt, which will also be introduced under the carrier’s winter 2017 schedule, while the airline has upgraded its Dublin service from seasonal link to year-round connection.