First Boeing 787-10 Rolls Out

Photo: Boeing has rolled-out the first production 787-10, the largest member of the Dreamliner family. (Photo Boeing)

Boeing has completed the manufacture of the first production 787-10 for launch customer Singapore Airlines at its final assembly line in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-equipped aircraft, the largest and most fuel-efficient member of the Dreamliner family, will next undergo painting into the airline’s full livery, after which initial systems checks will be undertaken leading to engine runs.

Singapore Airlines has 30 -10s on order and signed a letter of intent (LOI) for 19 additional aircraft in February, is due to take delivery of its first examples during the first half of next year and is planning to operate the variant on its medium-haul routes.

The third Dreamliner family member, the -10 features a 18ft (5.5m) fuselage stretch of the 787-9 and retains around 95% of the design and build commonality with its smaller sibling, but has 40 additional seats. Built exclusively at the company’s North Charleston facility this latest variant was launched in 2013, and to date Boeing has sold 177 examples to 12 customers. The company is marketing the -10 with 330-seat jet with a range of 6,430nm (11,908km), while the -9 operates over ranges up to 8,500nm (15,740km).

Currently, Boeing is using three 787-10s in the test and development programme which has completed nearly 700 of the 1,000 hours required for certification. Flight testing is due to be completed early next year, followed by Federal Aviation Administration certification and first customer deliveries.