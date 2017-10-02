Good News for Bombardier

Photo: The Canadian aircraft manufacturer has secured a deal for up to 50 Q400 turboprops from Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet. (Photo Bombardier)

Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier has secured a deal for up to 50 Q400 turboprops from Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet. The purchase agreement covers 25 Q400s and purchase rights for an additional 25 aircraft, which could be worth $1.7bn at list prices. This is the largest single order for the type and brings total Q400 commitments to more than 600.

SpiceJet will become the first Q400 operator in the world to configure its aircraft in Bombardier’s new 90-seat layout – although this is still pending certification by regulatory authorities.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet remarked: “I am pleased to confirm that we have concluded a deal for up to 50 Q400 aircraft which we initially announced as a letter of intent (LOI) at the Paris Air Show in June. I am sure this new order will help us to further enhance connectivity to smaller towns and cities across India and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly.”

The airline started operating the Q400 in 2010, and to date has taken delivery of 20 examples, all in a 78-seat configuration, flying both domestic and international rotations. The additional aircraft it has now ordered will provide SpiceJet with the ability to grow profitably and meet the growing demand for seats that is being forecasted in the world’s fastest growing aviation market.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft President, Fred Cromer, added: “We are very proud to firm up this agreement with SpiceJet as it is another demonstration of the Q400’s unique versatility. This repeat order will not only increase the Q400 fleet in the fastest growing regional market as well as in the Asia-Pacific region, but also launches the high-density 90-passenger model.”