JetBlue to Launch A320 Family Airspace Cabin

Photo: Mariya Stoyanova, Director of Product Development at JetBlue and Ingo Wuggetzer, VP of Cabin Marketing at Airbus, unveil the new A320 Airspace cabin that will be fitted to JetBlue’s A320 Family fleet from 2020. (Photo Airbus)

New York-based JetBlue Airways will become the first airline to introduce ‘Airspace by Airbus’ on its A320 Family aircraft starting in late 2020. The European manufacturer says Airspace offers the kind of features previously reserved for a few long-haul cabins. A mock-up of the A320 Airspace cabin was jointly revealed by Airbus and JetBlue at the APEX Expo, which took place in Long Beach, California from September 25 to 28.

The new cabin benefits from a completely redesigned profile offering increased width that gives passengers slightly more room. Also included in the revamp is the industry’s largest overhead bins, plus the latest full-colour LED lighting and a new contemporary lavatory design.

Robin Hayes, President and CEO of JetBlue, commented: “The Airspace cabin is aligned with our efforts to create an experience as comfortable as your own living room. We are looking forward to our continued partnership with Airbus.

The partnership between Airbus and JetBlue started in 1999 when the airline was launched and took delivery of its first A320. Following years of growth, JetBlue now operates a fleet of 176 A320 and A321 aircraft and has a further 102 airframes on order.