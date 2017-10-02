Swoop Enters the Market

Photo: Swoop will enter the Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier market early next year. (Photo WestJet)

WestJet has revealed the name and the logo for its new ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) that will be introduced to the Canadian skies early next year. The venture, Swoop, will be headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and will provide Canadians with a no-frills, lower-fare travel option, backed by what the company says is an airline with a proven track record. It will be the first ULCC in Canada and plans to operate a fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Bob Cummings, WestJet’s Executive Vice President Strategy, remarked: “The name Swoop denotes exactly what we plan to do. It’s a powerful verb that demonstrates our plan to swoop into the Canadian market with a new business model that will provide lower fares and greater opportunity for even more Canadians to travel.

“The decision to base Swoop’s operation at Calgary was an easy one. The city offers the prospect of cost saving through shared services with WestJet’s corporate head office as well as the availability of existing infrastructure, plus a pool of talented and experienced ‘WestJetters’ to draw upon. We are confident our unique combination of expertise in the Canadian aviation industry and the deep knowledge of the market will help to ensure Swoop is a success,” Cummings concluded.