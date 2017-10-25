Textron Lands Norway Deal

Photo: The Citation Latitude will be the first example to be configured for the medevac role. (Textron Aviation)

Air Ambulance Services of Norway is set for a major boost after operator Babcock placed an order for 11 new aircraft. The multi-million-dollar deal with Textron Aviation covers the acquisition of ten new Beechcraft King Air 250 turboprops and a Cessna Citation Latitude business jet (the first of its kind to be configured for the medevac role), all of which will be operated by Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance.

“The introduction of the Latitude as the first jet aircraft in our fleet will enable us to reduce patient transfer times and operate direct flights across the entire country,” Air Ambulance Services of Norway CEO Øyvind Juell remarked.

Bob Gibbs, Vice President of Special Mission Aircraft at Textron added: “The aircraft provides steep approach capability, short runway performance and low cabin altitude, all of which will be essential to support Babcock’s air ambulance missions in communities across Norway.”

Deliveries of the aircraft are due to start imminently and will run over an 18-month period.