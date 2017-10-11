Waves Gets its AOC

Photo: Waves has been granted its AOC. (Waves)

Guernsey-based Waves has been granted an air operator certificate (AOC) by the island’s 2-Reg.

The on-demand air taxi service can now begin carrying passengers and cargo, making Waves the first Channel Island-based airline flying 2- registered aircraft commercially.

“I am incredibly proud of the whole team in achieving our AOC. This has been the culmination of six months of hard work and is the first major milestone in enabling us to deliver a new style of travel to the Channel Islands,” said Waves chief operations officer Matt Bisson.

“The team at 2-Reg has really put us through our paces, holding us accountable to the highest international standards but with an approachable and accessible team of locally based experts.”

Passengers can book flights on the carrier, created by entrepreneur Nick Magliocchetti and backed by local private equity investors, via its app. Waves will initially connect Guernsey with Jersey but has ambitions to extend its network to the UK and Northern France. The company will use Cessna Grand Caravan EX utility turboprops for its services, placing an order for a new airframe at EBACE earlier this year. The company has also taken delivery of a second example, registered 2-CREW, which it will use for training, freight and other missions.