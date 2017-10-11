Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Waves Gets its AOC

Published: October 11th, 2017

Photo: Waves has been granted its AOC. (Waves)

 

Guernsey-based Waves has been granted an air operator certificate (AOC) by the island’s 2-Reg.

The on-demand air taxi service can now begin carrying passengers and cargo, making Waves the first Channel Island-based airline flying 2- registered aircraft commercially.

“I am incredibly proud of the whole team in achieving our AOC.  This has been the culmination of six months of hard work and is the first major milestone in enabling us to deliver a new style of travel to the Channel Islands,” said Waves chief operations officer Matt Bisson.

“The team at 2-Reg has really put us through our paces, holding us accountable to the highest international standards but with an approachable and accessible team of locally based experts.”

Passengers can book flights on the carrier, created by entrepreneur Nick Magliocchetti and backed by local private equity investors, via its app.  Waves will initially connect Guernsey with Jersey but has ambitions to extend its network to the UK and Northern France.  The company will use Cessna Grand Caravan EX utility turboprops for its services, placing an order for a new airframe at EBACE earlier this year.  The company has also taken delivery of a second example, registered 2-CREW, which it will use for training, freight and other missions.

